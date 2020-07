Looking to link Aadhaar card with income tax returns (ITRs)? We bring to you a guide that will help you do this procedure.

As per the current income tax laws, an individual is required to quote or mention their Aadhaar number while filing income tax return (ITR). One can also link the two by visiting the official e-filing website of the Income Tax department of India.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with income tax return (ITR), according to Paisabazaar:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax (I-T) department’s e-filing website i.e. incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Link Aadhaar option in Services section.

Step 3: Enter the PAN number and Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Enter name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Tick the square if only birth year is mentioned in Aadhaar card as the date of birth.

Step 6: Enter the verification code and click on the Link Aadhaar button.

The visually challenged users can avail this facility by requesting an OTP instead of image captcha.

Apart from this, individuals are also mandated to link their Permenant Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar number. An Aadhaar number can also be linked with PAN by visiting the official e-filing website. The Income Tax department also provides SMS-based facility to enable the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.

The last date for linking Aadhaar card with PAN card is March 31, 2021. This deadline has been extended by the I-T department at several occasions.