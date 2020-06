Looking to link your Aadhaar and bank account? As per the current ruling, it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar with a bank account anymore. However, banks still provide options to link the two. This can be done either through the bank’s mobile application or through internet banking. Offline modes are also available.

The process to link bank account with Aadhaar is more or less similar for most banks. In order to avail of the facility, one should be registered with the bank for the service.

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with bank account via internet banking:

Step 1: Log on to the internet banking portal

Step 2: Navigate to the section to link Aadhaar and bank account

Step 3: Select the accounts to be linked

Step 4: Enter Aadhaar number and submit

Step 5: The last two digits of the registered mobile number will be displayed on the screen. The status of the request to link Aadhaar will be sent via SMS

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with bank account via mobile app:

Step 1: Download the mobile banking app from Google Play Store or App store

Step 2: Open the app and enter credentials associated with the account

Step 3: Click on request/service request or anything similar

Step 4: Look for an option that says 'link Aadhaar'

Step 5: Select the account that is supposed to be linked with Aadhaar

Step 6: Enter Aadhaar number and accept any terms and conditions

Step 7: Select update

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with bank account via offline mode:

Step 1: Visit bank’s local branch

Step 2: Fill the form including personal details, bank account number and Aadhaar number