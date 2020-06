Looking to link Aadhaar with driving license online? Here is a step by step guide to help you do it. As per the current ruling, it is not mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving license. However, reports suggest that the government is planning to do so.

The government wants to prevent the use of duplicate and fake driving licenses. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, counterfeit documents amount up to almost 30 percent of the total number of drivers’ licences in India.

(Also read: How to link Aadhaar with bank account online)

“To curb this menace, the central government is planning to link Aadhaar with driving licenses,” as per Paisabazaar.

In order to link driving licence with Aadhaar, two-wheelers and car-owners are required to visit the website of the state transport department where the licence was issued. The process to link the two vary from state to state. However, the basic process is almost the same for every state.

(Also read: Lost your PAN card? Here's how you can apply for a duplicate one online)

Here are the steps to link Aadhaar with driving license:

Step 1: Visit the state road transport department’s website

Step 2: Now, click on ‘link Aadhaar’ option

Step 3: Select ‘driving license” from drop down menu

Step 4: Enter the driving license number and click on ‘get details’

Step 5: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and mobile number

Step 6: Click on the ‘submit’ button to complete the process