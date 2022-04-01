How to link Aadhaar to DigiLocker online

The DigiLocker is an easy to use platform launched by the government of India, where individuals can store digital copies of all their important documents and identification papers. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) Digital India Corporation (DIC) launched the platform as part of the Digital India initiative to reduce the burden on citizens over the use of physical documents. The platform is also intended to help government agencies and organisations to store documents digitally, further reducing administrative and logistical loads.

Among the various documents, the DigiLocker can store the Aadhaar details of an individual. The DigiLocker’s Aadhaar functions much the same way as the UIDAI’s e-Aadhaar service, but with the added convenience of having all documents stored in the same place. Individuals can share their Aadhaar details with governmental agencies electronically using the DigiLocker, once they have linked the two.

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar with the DigiLocker

Firstly, you must be registered on the DigiLocker platform. New users will have to enter details like their name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, gender and mobile numbers. Users will then receive an OTP to make their account and finish setting up the account by creating a security pin for future logins.

Login to the digilocker account

Select the option on the dashboard to link your Aadhaar. After being prompted, enter the Aadhaar Number in the dialogue box and select the check box.

Click on 'Link Now' button.

You will receive an OTP on your mobile number linked with your Aadhaar. Add the OTP to the prompted area and click on verify.