How to link Aadhaar card to ration card online? Here's a step-by-step guide

The government recently extended the deadline of seeding Aadhaar card with a ration card till September 30, 2020. Until then, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has issued clear instructions to all states/UTs that no genuine beneficiary should be denied from an entitled quota of food grains, or their ration cards should not be cancelled only on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number.

In due course, the government has said that linking of Aadhaar with ration card will ensure that no person entitled to ration is denied such access.

According to an IANS report, nearly 85 percent of all 80 crore beneficiaries have at present seeded their Aadhaar numbers with their respective ration cards.

In view of this, let's look at the steps to link Aadhaar card with ration card online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- uidai.gov.in. The UIDAI is a statutory authority that issues Aadhaar.

Step 2: Click on ‘Start Now’ option

Step 3: Enter address details – district and state

Step 4: Select the benefit type as ‘Ration Card’ from the available options

Step 5: Now, choose the scheme name as ‘Ration Card’

Step 6: Enter the ration card number, aadhaar number, e-mail address, and mobile number.

Step 7: An one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number. Enter the OTP. A notification appears informing the completion of the application process