How to link Aadhaar card to ration card online? Here's a step-by-step guide
Updated : May 18, 2020 06:41 PM IST
The government recently extended the deadline of seeding Aadhaar card with ration card till September 30, 2020.
Government has said that linking of Aadhaar with ration card will ensure that no person entitled to ration is denied such access.
According to an IANS report, nearly 85 percent of all 80 crore beneficiaries have at present seeded their Aadhaar numbers with their respective ration cards.