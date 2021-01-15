How to invest in tax saving mutual funds on PhonePe; here's a step-by-step guide

Tax saving mutual fund, commonly known as equity linked saving scheme (ELSS) is just like any other mutual fund with an added tax-saving benefit. The investments made in ELSS are eligible for tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Taxpayers can avail of tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year by investing in any of the options covered under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ELSS, an open-ended equity-linked saving scheme, comes with a statutory lock-in of three years. It can be invested using both Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and lump sum investment options.

According to PhonePe –the country’s digital payments platform that allows individuals to invest in mutual funds- investors can save up to Rs 46,800 a year in taxes by investing in ELSS. The saving of Rs 46,800 is, however, for investors with a net taxable income of above Rs 10 lakh but below Rs 50 lakh assuming the investor is in the 30 percent tax bracket (as per old tax regime) and includes 4 percent cess.)

Based on the past performance, PhonePe says, ELSS provides higher returns compared to fixed deposits (FD) and Public Provident Fund (PPF).

PhonePe has partnered with mutual fund players such as Axis, Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP, Tata, SBI, and ICICI Prudential for offering these tax-saving funds.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help reduce tax by investing in ELSS funds on the PhonePe app:

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app and click on the ‘My Money’ section at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 2: Click on ‘See all’ under the Investments category and then on ‘Tax-Saving Funds’ under high growth products.

Step 3: Select the tax-saving fund of choice to invest in and click on ‘Continue’

Step 4: Enter investment amount, choose an investment type (either one-time or monthly SIP) and click on ‘Invest Now’.

Step 5: Now, select the bank account and click on ‘Pay’ to complete the transaction.

The investment is done.