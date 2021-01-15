Personal Finance How to invest in tax saving mutual funds on PhonePe; here's a step-by-step guide Updated : January 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST Taxpayers can avail of tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year by investing in any of the options covered under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The investments made in ELSS are eligible for tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply