How to invest in IPO through Zerodha? Here's a step-by-step guide

An initial public offering (IPO) is the process of offering shares of a private company to the public in a new stock issuance. This allows the company to raise capital from public investors who invest in IPOs in exchange for shares in the company.

To hold an IPO, companies are required to meet requirements by exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Through the IPO, the company gets its name listed on the stock exchange.

An investor can apply for an IPO through his/her bank account or trading account.

Zerodha—an Indian financial service company—also allows investors to invest in IPO using any supported UPI app.

After installing the BHIM UPI app (latest version) and registering the UPI ID, here are the steps to apply for IPO, according to Zerodha:

Step 1: Log in to console and select ‘IPO’ in the ‘Portfolio’ menu. Select the IPO to be applied from the list of open issues

Step 2: Enter the UPI ID (UPI ID is mapped to the personal bank account. The IPO application is liable to get rejected if the person who is applying is different from the one whose bank account is used to apply)

Step 3: Select the investor type and place bids. While placing the bids, only quantity that is a multiple of the lot size is allowed, as per Zerodha.

Step 4: Click on the checkbox to confirm about documents and click on submit

Step 5: Accept mandate request on BHIM UPI App

At the end of the day after submitting the IPO bid, the investor will receive an SMS from the exchange confirming the application.

In order to see the last updated bids on the application (or any kind of status), one can select the IPO applied for. Those who don't use UPI can apply for an IPO through net banking Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) service.

ASBA is an application made by an investor, containing an authorization to block funds available in applicant’s bank account for subscribing to an Issue, to the extent of application money, till finalization of allotment in the issue or till withdrawal/ failure of issue, or till withdrawal/ rejection of the application, as the case may be.