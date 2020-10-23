  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to invest in IPO through Zerodha? Here's a step-by-step guide

Updated : October 23, 2020 12:33 PM IST

An initial public offering (IPO) is the process of offering shares of a private company to the public in a new stock issuance.
This allows the company to raise capital from public investors who invest in IPOs in exchange for a shareholding in the company.
How to invest in IPO through Zerodha? Here's a step-by-step guide

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Committed to hit $1 billion biosimilar revenue by FY22: Biocon

Committed to hit $1 billion biosimilar revenue by FY22: Biocon

Trump's executive order on visas for foreign workers cost $100 billion, claims think tank

Trump's executive order on visas for foreign workers cost $100 billion, claims think tank

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs Asia $350 million over 1MDB

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs Asia $350 million over 1MDB

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement