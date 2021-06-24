Home

    The initial public offering (IPO) of agrochemicals manufacturing company India Pesticides Ltd opened for subscription from June 23-25. The company is offering shares with a face value of Rs 1 in the price band of Rs 290-296 each to raise a total of Rs 800 crore.

    How to invest in India Pesticides' IPO via Upstox
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Currency

