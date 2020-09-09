  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Market

How to handle volatility in share markets

Updated : September 09, 2020 09:08 AM IST

While volatility is associated with every investment class, some of them are inherently more volatile (like equities) than the others (like bonds).
Volatility is a statistical measure of the tendency of a market or given security to rise or fall sharply in a short period of time.
How to handle volatility in share markets

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement