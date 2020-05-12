  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to get loan against insurance policy? Here're details

Updated : May 12, 2020 10:13 PM IST

Loans against insurance policies can be availed in case one pledges specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies.
Such plans have a life cover option in addition to the saving factor which makes them acceptable to banks.
How to get loan against insurance policy? Here're details

You May Also Like

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement