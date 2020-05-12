Personal Finance How to get loan against insurance policy? Here're details Updated : May 12, 2020 10:13 PM IST Loans against insurance policies can be availed in case one pledges specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies. Such plans have a life cover option in addition to the saving factor which makes them acceptable to banks. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365