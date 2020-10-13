How to get Aadhaar PVC card? Here's a step-by-step guide

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of Aadhaar number, has launched a new service that allows the Aadhaar holder to get their details printed on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card by paying certain charges. A resident who does not have a registered mobile number can also order an Aadhaar PVC card by using a non-registered/alternate mobile number.

This PVC card contains security features like secure QR code, hologram, micro text, image, issue date and print date, guilloche pattern and embossed Aadhaar logo.

Here are the steps to get an Aadhaar PVC card:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Go to 'My Aadhaar' Tab and click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number/16-digit virtual ID/28-digit Enrolment ID

Step 4: Enter the security code. In case the mobile number is not registered, click on the tick box

Step 5: Now, enter the non-registered/alternative mobile number on which a one-time password (OTP) will be sent.

Step 6: Click on send OTP

Step 7: Once received, enter it and submit. In case the mobile number is registered in the UIDAI database, then users will be able to see the preview of the Aadhaar card for verification. If the mobile number is not registered, then the preview will not be available

Step 8: Click on 'Make Payment' and do it using credit/debit card, net banking or UPI. Charges to be paid are Rs 50 (inclusive of GST and speed post charges). Once the payment is successfully made, a receipt with a 28-digit Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated.

After receiving the order for Aadhaar Card from the resident, the UIDAI will handover the printed Aadhaar Card to the Department of Post (DoP) within 5 working days (excluding the date of request). Aadhaar Card will be delivered using speed post service of DoP in line with delivery norms. The delivery status can be tracked using DoP status track services, according to UIDAI.

