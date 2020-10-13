  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to get Aadhaar PVC card? Here's a step-by-step guide

Updated : October 13, 2020 09:56 AM IST

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of Aadhaar number, has launched a new service that allows the Aadhaar holder to get their details printed on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card by paying certain charges.
A resident who does not have a registered mobile number can also order an Aadhaar PVC card by using a non-registered/alternate mobile number.
How to get Aadhaar PVC card? Here's a step-by-step guide

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

Coronavirus news highlights: COVID-19 pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high; less than 1,000 deaths in 8 consecutive days in India

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

FPIs pump in net Rs 1,086 crore so far in October

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement