Credit score plays a crucial role during the loan approval process. A credit/CIBIL score is one of the first factors considered by lenders while extending any loan, be it a personal loan or a credit line. A credit score captures your behavior as a borrower and presents a summary of the various forms of credit availed by you in the past.

In other words, your credit score reflects your creditworthiness. A CIBIL score ranges from 300 to 900, however, 700 and above is considered a good score. A high credit score highlights a good repayment potential. The higher your score, the more the likelihood of your personal loan application being accepted.

What happens, though, if you have a low/poor credit score and require a loan for an emergency? if you're new to a credit customer and don't have a credit score, how would you get a loan? Well, there’s not much to worry about!

Here are a few simple steps you can take to get a loan despite a low or no credit score:

Go for a lower personal loan amount

If you are borrowing a large amount of money and have a low credit score, the lender would be hesitant in extending you a loan as a low score indicates higher risk and one would not want to place a large sum under high risk. Thus, you must choose a smaller principal amount initially and go for a top-up of your loan from the same lender after you have successfully repaid the initial installments. In addition to easing the lender’s worries, repaying a smaller installment would be less taxing on your monthly budgets.

Submit proofs for your income

Most lenders consider other factors such as current salary or other income sources, along with the customer’s credit score. If you have a low credit rating, you should submit a bank statement with evidence of a salary hike, annual bonus, or any other additional income sources. By submitting the same, one can prove that they are financially secure and will be able to repay the loan on time.

Report errors in your credit report

There are also legitimate instances where mistakes or misreporting on the credit report may happen. Check your credit report every 6 months to ensure that such mistakes do not occur and that your credit report is up to date. The credit score may be poor because it was not updated; take prompt steps to report the fraud or misreporting to your banking partners so that it does not impact your CIBIL ratings.

Take the help of a co applicant

Even if you have a low CIBIL score, you can get a loan faster with the help of a co-applicant or a guarantor. The only condition is that he/she should have a good credit score and a decent income. Usually, a co-applicant can be your close one, like your spouse or sibling. The presence of a co-applicant provides the lender more comfort and they will be more inclined towards approving your loan.

Conclusion

Most digital lenders assess your application via algorithms that take into account a combination of factors than just credit score. However, having a decent credit score is beneficial and often a matter of taking few right steps and keeping a close check on your repayments. So, maintain good credit habits to increase your chances of getting a loan on your own terms.