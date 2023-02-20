How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details

The investor can apply to a bank or financial institution for a loan against the mutual fund units they hold. Find out how technology has smoothened the process.

Indians mostly secure credit against collaterals like property, agriculture land, gold or vehicles. However, as digitisation progresses, consumers can easily leverage digital assets — like mutual funds — to take loans.

Understanding loans against mutual funds

A loan against mutual fund units is done in the form of an overdraft facility and the interest is charged on the amount availed as the credit. The loan amount, in this case, largely depends on the value of the mutual fund units to be used against the loan.

How to apply

The investor can apply to the bank or financial institution for a loan against the mutual fund units he or she holds. The loan can be received against equity or hybrid mutual funds by approaching any bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC). It can be done in online or offline mode.

The lender does the due diligence, which involves research on the credit score, assessing the value of units, and determine the loan amount eligibility based on these criteria.

Loan amount and interest rates

The loan amount that the investor receives is subject to the category of mutual fund they invested in and is usually a percentage of the prevailing net asset value (NAV) — ranging anywhere between 50-75 percent.

The interest rate at which the loan has to be repaid is also subject to the initial terms and conditions agreed upon by the borrower and the bank.

Advantages

Technology has changed the lives of individuals, starting with convenience. Pledging and de-pledging at various touchpoints for these digital assets make it easier to take credit than applying for a loan from a bank or a personal loan with various documentation proofs, said Shreyans Nahar, Co-founder & CEO at Finsire while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

"Previously, users for secured credit had to seek lenders; now, they can either do it at their respective brokers and beyond that as APIs increase the scalability, they can avail the credit at various digital platforms they use daily," Nahar said.

On top of these, investors still enjoy the dividend payouts despite the units being marked with the lien in case of taking loans against mutual funds. As investors’ mutual fund units secure these loans, they are issued at a lower interest rate.

Additionally, they can help in raising money for exigencies in the short-term against owned units which is a great facility. Investors are not required to redeem units prematurely. This also ensures that the systematic investment plan (SIP) can continue without any hitch, experts say.