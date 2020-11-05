How to generate 'Life Certificate' online? Here's a step-by-step guide

The pensioners across the country get their due pension through Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as the banks, the post offices, etc. For the same, pensioners are required to furnish a 'Life Certificate' or 'Jeevan Praman Certificate' to these PDAs in November every year either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate in the prescribed format.

The ‘Life Certificate’ can also be generated online. Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication System. The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) so generated is stored online and can be accessed by the pensioner and the PDA as and when required by them.

Here are the pre-requisites for generating a 'Digital Life Certificate’:

i) The pensioner must have an Aadhaar number.

ii) The pensioner must have an existing mobile number.

For the generation of the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the 'Jeevan Pramaan'.

Here are the steps to register:

Step 1: First download the 'Jeevan Pramaan' app and open it.

Step 2: Now, go to the new registration.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, and name, mobile number, pension payment order (PPO).

Step 4: Click on ‘Send OTP’. An OTP will be received on the mentioned number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘OTP’ and authenticate using Aadhaar.

Step 6: Now, click on submit. After validation, a Pramaan ID will be generated

Here are the steps to generate a 'Life Certificate' online:

Step 1: Log in to 'Jeevan Pramaan' app by using Pramaan ID and OTP.

Step 2: Select the 'Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option and enter Aadhaar number, mobile number.

Step 3: Click on generate OTP.

Step 4: Once OTP received, enter it.

Step 5: Enter the PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, etc.