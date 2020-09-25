How to file revised ITR for FY18-19? Here's your step-by-step guide

Taxpayers who have made any error in the filed Income Tax Returns (ITR) for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20) can rectify it online till September 2020.

As per Income Tax (I-T) law, when a taxpayer discovers any wrong statement in the original ITR submitted, the same can be corrected by filing a revised return in the e-filing portal.

Here are the steps to file revised ITR for FY18-19 (applicable only for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms):

Step 1: Go to income-tax e-filing portal -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Login to e-filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), password, captcha code and click 'login'

Step 3: Click on e-file menu and click 'Income Tax Return' link

Step 4: On ITR page, pan will be auto-populated. Select assessment year, ITR form number, filing type as 'original/revised return'

Step 5: Select submission mode' as 'Prepare and submit online'

Step 6: In the online ITR form under 'General Information' tab, choose 'return filing section' as 'revised return under section 139 (5) and 'return filing type' as 'revised'

Step 7: Enter the 'Acknowledgement number' and 'date of filing' of original return filed. As a rule, it is mandatory to enter a 15 digit acknowledgment number while filing the revised return online. For the paper filed original returns, if the acknowledgement number received is less than 15 digits, taxpayer has to suffix the acknowledgment number with zero.

Step 8: Fill the correct relevant details of the online ITR form and submit ITR

Step 9: e-verify returns for faster processing and quicker refunds

Here are the steps to upload XML (applicable for all ITR forms):

Step 1: Go to Income tax e-filing portal

Step 2: Download the appropriate ITR utility under 'Downloads-offline utilities-income tax return preparation utilities

Step 3: Extract the downloaded utility into a separate folder and open the utility from the extracted folder

Step 4: In the ITR utility, choose the section as 'revised return under section 139 (5) and 'filing type' as 'revised'

Step 5: Enter the 'acknowledgement number' and date of filing of original return filed

Step 6: Fill or correct the relevant details and generate the XML

Step 7: Login to e-filing portal by entering user ID (PAN)

Step 8: Click on 'e-file' menu and click 'Income tax Return' link

Step 9: On ITR page, the PAN will be auto-populated. Select 'assessment year' select 'ITR form number, select filing type as original/revised return

Step 10: Select 'Submission mode' as 'Upload XML'

Step 11: Click on continue