The National Stock Exchange (NSE) allows investors to file complaints against stockbrokers or trading members in case of fraud through it's online investor service -- Nice Plus. Investors can lodge their complaints in the format prescribed by the exchange along with supporting documents.

Generally, the complaints of following nature are taken up for resolution by the NSE:

Complaints against exchange members:

Non-issuance of the documents by the trading member

Non-receipt of funds/securities

Non-receipt of margin/security deposit given to the Trading Member (TM)

Non-receipt of corporate benefit (dividend/interest/bonus etc.)

Auction value/close out value received or paid

Execution of trades without consent

Excess brokerage charged by trading member/sub-broker

Non-receipt of credit balance as per the statement of account

Non-Receipt of funds/securities kept as margin

Excess brokerage charged (other than on option premium)

Also read: Need to withdraw funds from mutual fund, PPF, NPS, FD? Check eligibility, tax implications

Complaints against listed companies can be lodged in select cases of public/further offerings, corporate actions and transfer of securities.

Here are the steps to file an online complain on Nice Plus:

Step 1: Register with Nice plus -- investorhelpline.nseindia.com -- via Permanent Account Number (PAN) and details like name, contact number and permanent address.

Step 2: Log in with the user name and password sent to email address.

Step 3: Click on services tab and select 'New Complaint' and 'Complaint against TM' one by one.

Step 4: In the part A of the complaint form, enter details such as category and unique client code.

Step 5: In part B and C, mention the type of complaint like name of the security, date of the contract note and claim amount.