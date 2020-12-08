Personal Finance How to file ITR if you have more than one Form 16? Updated : December 08, 2020 06:02 PM IST Each employer on annual basis issues Form 16, which is an important document when it comes to Income Tax Return (ITR) filing. The employee may also switch his/her job during the financial year which further leads to him/her having two employers during the year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.