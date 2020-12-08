How to file ITR if you have more than one Form 16?

Each employer on annual basis issues Form 16, which is an important document when it comes to Income Tax Return (ITR) filing. The employee may also switch his/her job during the financial year which further leads to him/her having two employers during the year.

Form 16, in this case, will be received from both employers.

As per the income tax rule, taxable income is computed considering all sources of income.

So, in case an employee has more than one Form 16, he/she should consolidate all the incomes and thereafter compute the tax liability according to applicable slab rate, suggests Kapil Rana, founder & chairman, HostBooks Limited.

"After computation of taxable income under the head "income from salaries," one must include income from any other sources if any arising during the year. Thereafter, deductions under Chapter VI-A from such gross total income shall be provided. It is possible that all the employers have allowed a certain specific deduction in Form 16 but it can be availed only once during the year," further explains Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann.

Now, the tax should be computed on total income computed after providing for deductions.

Thereafter, TDS deducted by all the employers during the year and any other amount of TDS as reflecting in form 26AS should be reduced from the total tax to compute the tax payable if any during the year.

Compute the total of salary as per section 17(1), perquisites as per section 17(2), profits in lieu of salary from all Form 16. This is known as “Gross Salary” Compute the total of exempt allowance and perquisites for e.g. house rent allowance, conveyance allowance, transport allowance, leave travel allowance etc. from all Form 16. It may be possible that the employee has not submitted any proof i.e. rent receipts to the employer for claiming HRA. In that case, the employee can claim exemption of HRA while filing ITR. Deduct the total of exempt allowance and perquisites from "Gross Salary" as computed in Step (i). After deducting, one will arrive at “Net Salary” Compute the total of deduction under section 16 i.e. Standard Deduction u/s 16(ia), entertainment allowance u/s 16(ii) and Professional Tax u/s 16(iii) from all Form 16. Deduct the total of deduction under section 16 from net salary as computed in Step (iii).