Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to file ITR if you have more than one Form 16?

Updated : December 08, 2020 06:02 PM IST

Each employer on annual basis issues Form 16, which is an important document when it comes to Income Tax Return (ITR) filing.
The employee may also switch his/her job during the financial year which further leads to him/her having two employers during the year.
How to file ITR if you have more than one Form 16?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement