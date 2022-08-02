How to file e-nomination for EPF account

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently announced the e-nomination process for EPF account holders to ensure social security for their families and nominees. All EPF members can file their e-nomination online using their Universal Account Number (UAN) on EPFO's official website.

However, e-nomination is not mandatory for filing advance claims and the EPFO has not fixed any deadline for filing e-nomination.

Here’s how to file e-nomination in EPFO online with Universal Account Number (UAN)

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'for employees' under the dropdown menu of the 'services' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on the option 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)'

Step 4: Using you EPFO UAN credentials and password login to the portal

Step 5: Under the ‘manage’ tab click on ‘e-nomination’ option

Step 6: Click on ‘Provide Details' then click on 'save' option

Step 7: To update the family declaration click on 'yes' option

Step 8: Select the ‘Nomination Details’ tab to declare the total amount of share

Step 9: Click on ‘Save EPF/EDLI nomination' option once you are done

Step 10: Then click on 'E-sign' button and an OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar linked mobile number

Step 11: Submit the OTP received and your EPFO e-nomination will be completed

Benefits of EPFO e-Nomination

The e-nomination option provides authority to the nominee or dependents (spouse, children, and parents) of the EPF account holder to withdraw funds accumulated in EPF, EPS, or ELDIS in the event of the account holder’s demise. E-nomination speeds up online claim settlement by nominees in such situation.

What is EPF?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers three major schemes with different objectives to help working individuals build a suitable retirement corpus. These schemes are Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme. These serve as savings, pension, and insurance cover, respectively.

The EPF scheme is a mandatory savings scheme that was started under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Under the EPF scheme, the employee and the employer contribute to the scheme (EPF account) on a monthly basis in equal proportion.