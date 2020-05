Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to withdraw money from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) corpus for specific purposes.

The subscribers can put a claim for 'advance' withdrawal via EPFO's unified portal -- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. The claim is then forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the amount is credited to the subscriber's account.

Here are the steps to initiate a EPF claim online via EPFO's website:

Step 1: Login to EPFO portal - unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in using UAN and password. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.

Step 2: Go to 'online services' and select 'claim' section.

Step 3: Verify the bank account number.

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of a cheque or the passbook.

Step 5: Select the reason for submitting the advance. Partial withdrawal from EPF accounts are allowed for purchase/construction of house, repayment of loan, non-receipt of wage for two months, marriage of self/daughter/son/brother, for medical treatment of family members, outbreak of pandemic, etc, according to EPFO.

