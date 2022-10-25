How to file Aadhaar related complaints? Here's your guide

Mini
Residents can voice their suggestions, grievances and inquiries by approaching the UIDAI through several ways. Read on to understand the steps
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows citizens to register complaints about Aadhaar related services. For the same, it has set redressal mechanism where users can register complaints against any malpractice related to Aadhaar service through call, email or the official website of Aadhaar.
Here are different options available for registering complaint:
Via call
Residents can reach UIDAI through call. The toll free number for the same is 1947
Via Chatbot (Ask Aadhaar)
UIDAI chatbot is an automated chat platform available on UIDAI official website for quick automated response related to Aadhaar and its services. It is available on the main page of UIDAI website and resident portal at right bottom.
By clicking on blue icon of ‘Ask Aadhaar’, resident can start interacting with Chatbot. It supports Hindi and English languages.
Via resident portal
Resident can lodge complaint using available scenarios on UIDAI website under ‘File a complaint’ section.
For this, users should type in their 14-digit enrolment ID and date and time in dd/mm/yy and hh:mm:ss) format. Under the personal detail and contact, they should fill in their name, email ID, and mobile number.
Under the location tab, users are required to fill in the pin code of the area and select the village/town/city they reside in from a drop-down list. Next, they are required to fill in the details of the complaint by selecting the type of complaint, category of the same and remarks.
Via email
Residents can send email to help@uidai.gov.in for any queries and complaint related with Aadhaar services.
Walk-In at Regional Offices
Resident can walk in to the respective regional offices according to their state for their queries or submission of complaints related to Aadhaar, UIDAI said.
Via post
Residents can also approach UIDAI by post. Grievances may be lodged in UIDAI HQs or ROs through post/hardcopy.
