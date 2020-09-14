How to e-verify ITR using net banking, bank ATM, demat account, Aadhaar OTP or bank account

Once the income tax return (ITR) is filed, it is mandatory for the taxpayer to verify it within 120 days, according to Income Tax (I-T) e-filing portal. The last day to file ITR for the assessment year 2020-21 (financial year 2019-20) is November 30, 2020.

I-T Department offers five ways for verification of an ITR: net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar OTP bank account and demat account. According to Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal and Associates, failing to verify ITR makes ITR invalid and taxpayers will have to file it again.

Given below are five ways to e-verify ITR:

Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:

Step 1: Log into the net banking account

Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank

Return' from the drop-down

Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 5: Submit the return

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:

Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM

Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number

Step 3: Log into the e-filing portal-- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select the option to e-verify return using bank ATM

Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify ITR using Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal

Step 2: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop down

Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 4: Select Verification mode as “Aadhaar OTP”

Step 5: Submit the Return/Upload the XM

Step 6: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Step 7: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using demat account

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate demat account number

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP