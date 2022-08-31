By CNBCTV18.com

Mini PFRDA has introduced changes in the process flow for making e-nominations to the National Pension System (NPS) for government and corporate sector subscribers.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced changes in the process flow for making e-nominations to the National Pension System (NPS) for government and corporate sector subscribers.

According to a circular issued by the PFRDA, the nomination request from existing subscribers of the NPS would be accepted in the CRA system if the nodal office did not act against it within the given 30 days. The changes in the e-nomination process flow will come into effect from October 1.

What are the changes?

Subscribers who wish to make changes in their nomination in the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) can use their login credentials or physically submit the application to the relevant nodal officers, corporate, or points of presence (POPs).

For subscribers associated with government or corporate offices, the associated nodal officer has to authorise the e-nomination requests for changing the nomination in the PRAN. As a result of this rule, there a large number of e-nomination requests are pending and awaiting approval. Keeping the interest of the subscribers in mind, the government has introduced the changes to give approvals faster.

The nodal office will now have the option to accept or reject the nomination request and automatically be accepted in the CRA system if the nodal office fails to act against it within 30 days.

On September 3, 2020, the PFRDA announced the availability of the e-Nomination service for NPS subscribers.

The changes in the process flow shall be applicable to the existing e-nomination, which is still unauthorised.

According to the circular, the subscribers would also need to submit an online declaration for the e-nomination, which states that he/she understands that the nomination being made could be deemed invalid ab initio if it is not consistent with Regulation 32 of the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals) Regulations, 2015 and amendments.

How to nominate members on NPS?

To nominate members in the NPS account, the subscribers can follow the simple steps given below:

They need to visit the website https://cra-nsdl.com/CRA/ and log in to their account using their user ID and password.

The subscriber will then have to click on ‘Demographic Changes’ from the menu option and click on the ‘Update Personal Details’ option.

They will then have to select ‘Add/update nomination details and click ‘Confirm’ to proceed further.

Subscribers will have to select the tier type from Tier 1 or Tier 2 for which the nomination is being made.

Next, the subscriber will have to add the nominee details such as name, date of birth, relationship, address, PIN code, etc.

One can add more than one nominee by clicking ‘Add’, or else click on ‘Save’.

Those who wish to make changes to the nomination form can click on ‘Modify’ or else ‘Submit’ to proceed further.

The subscribers will have to key in the OTP sent to their registered mobile number and submit it.

It is essential for the subscriber to e-sign the subscriber modification form. To do this, the subscriber will have to click on ‘eSign & Download’.

Once the subscriber clicks on ‘Proceed’, they will be redirected to the ‘NSDL Electronic Signature Service’ page. Here they will have to accept all the declarations.

Next, the subscriber will have to enter the VID/Aadhaar number and click on ‘Send OTP’.

After entering the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, the subscriber has to click on ‘Verify OTP’.

Once the subscriber clicks on ‘Download e-Sign file’, the modified nomination details will be downloaded in PDF format.

The PFRDA states that if a subscriber is making the nomination at the time of registering for PRAN, no charges will be levied. However, for subsequent nomination update requests, the subscriber would be charged an amount of Rs 20 plus applicable service tax for each request.