The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced changes in the process flow for making e-nominations to the National Pension System (NPS) for government and corporate sector subscribers.
According to a circular issued by the PFRDA, the nomination request from existing subscribers of the NPS would be accepted in the CRA system if the nodal office did not act against it within the given 30 days. The changes in the e-nomination process flow will come into effect from October 1.
What are the changes?
Subscribers who wish to make changes in their nomination in the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) can use their login credentials or physically submit the application to the relevant nodal officers, corporate, or points of presence (POPs).
For subscribers associated with government or corporate offices, the associated nodal officer has to authorise the e-nomination requests for changing the nomination in the PRAN. As a result of this rule, there a large number of e-nomination requests are pending and awaiting approval. Keeping the interest of the subscribers in mind, the government has introduced the changes to give approvals faster.
The nodal office will now have the option to accept or reject the nomination request and automatically be accepted in the CRA system if the nodal office fails to act against it within 30 days.
On September 3, 2020, the PFRDA announced the availability of the e-Nomination service for NPS subscribers.
The changes in the process flow shall be applicable to the existing e-nomination, which is still unauthorised.
According to the circular, the subscribers would also need to submit an online declaration for the e-nomination, which states that he/she understands that the nomination being made could be deemed invalid ab initio if it is not consistent with Regulation 32 of the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals) Regulations, 2015 and amendments.
How to nominate members on NPS?
To nominate members in the NPS account, the subscribers can follow the simple steps given below:
The PFRDA states that if a subscriber is making the nomination at the time of registering for PRAN, no charges will be levied. However, for subsequent nomination update requests, the subscriber would be charged an amount of Rs 20 plus applicable service tax for each request.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)