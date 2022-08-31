    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    How to e-nominate members in NPS

    How to e-nominate members in NPS

    How to e-nominate members in NPS
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    PFRDA has introduced changes in the process flow for making e-nominations to the National Pension System (NPS) for government and corporate sector subscribers.

    The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced changes in the process flow for making e-nominations to the National Pension System (NPS) for government and corporate sector subscribers.
    According to a circular issued by the PFRDA, the nomination request from existing subscribers of the NPS would be accepted in the CRA system if the nodal office did not act against it within the given 30 days. The changes in the e-nomination process flow will come into effect from October 1.
    What are the changes?
    Subscribers who wish to make changes in their nomination in the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) can use their login credentials or physically submit the application to the relevant nodal officers, corporate, or points of presence (POPs).
    ALSO READ: Private sector to drive growth of PFRDA pension schemes: Study paper
    For subscribers associated with government or corporate offices, the associated nodal officer has to authorise the e-nomination requests for changing the nomination in the PRAN. As a result of this rule, there a large number of e-nomination requests are pending and awaiting approval. Keeping the interest of the subscribers in mind, the government has introduced the changes to give approvals faster.
    The nodal office will now have the option to accept or reject the nomination request and automatically be accepted in the CRA system if the nodal office fails to act against it within 30 days.
    On September 3, 2020, the PFRDA announced the availability of the e-Nomination service for NPS subscribers.
    The changes in the process flow shall be applicable to the existing e-nomination, which is still unauthorised.
    According to the circular, the subscribers would also need to submit an online declaration for the e-nomination, which states that he/she understands that the nomination being made could be deemed invalid ab initio if it is not consistent with Regulation 32 of the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals) Regulations, 2015 and amendments.
    ALSO READ:  Now, contribute to NPS, Atal Pension Yojana accounts via UPI
    How to nominate members on NPS?
    To nominate members in the NPS account, the subscribers can follow the simple steps given below:
    •       They need to visit the website https://cra-nsdl.com/CRA/ and log in to their account using their user ID and password.
    •       The subscriber will then have to click on ‘Demographic Changes’ from the menu option and click on the ‘Update Personal Details’ option.
    •       They will then have to select ‘Add/update nomination details and click ‘Confirm’ to proceed further.
    •       Subscribers will have to select the tier type from Tier 1 or Tier 2 for which the nomination is being made.
    •       Next, the subscriber will have to add the nominee details such as name, date of birth, relationship, address, PIN code, etc.
    •       One can add more than one nominee by clicking ‘Add’, or else click on ‘Save’.
    •       Those who wish to make changes to the nomination form can click on ‘Modify’ or else ‘Submit’ to proceed further.
    •       The subscribers will have to key in the OTP sent to their registered mobile number and submit it.
    •       It is essential for the subscriber to e-sign the subscriber modification form. To do this, the subscriber will have to click on ‘eSign & Download’.
    •       Once the subscriber clicks on ‘Proceed’, they will be redirected to the ‘NSDL Electronic Signature Service’ page. Here they will have to accept all the declarations.
    •       Next, the subscriber will have to enter the VID/Aadhaar number and click on ‘Send OTP’.
    •       After entering the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, the subscriber has to click on ‘Verify OTP’.
    •       Once the subscriber clicks on ‘Download e-Sign file’, the modified nomination details will be downloaded in PDF format.
      • The PFRDA states that if a subscriber is making the nomination at the time of registering for PRAN, no charges will be levied. However, for subsequent nomination update requests, the subscriber would be charged an amount of Rs 20 plus applicable service tax for each request.
      ALSO READ | PFRDA pension scheme membership increased by 23% to 5.23 million
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

      Tags

      nominationNPSNPS changesPFRDA

      Previous Article

      NTPC gets shareholders nod to raise upto Rs 12,000 crores through bonds

      Next Article

      View: The great power politics and the shattered Libyan dream

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng