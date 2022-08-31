How to download UAN, PPO and Scheme Certificate from Digilocker

By CNBCTV18.com

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) — a statutory body set up to manage the contributory provident fund, pension plan, and insurance programme — has announced that its members can now download their important files via the DigiLocker service.

In a tweet, EPFO said, "Members can download UAN Card, Pension Payment Order (PPO) and Scheme Certificate through DigiLocker."

"All documents are downloadable on DigiLocker," the tweeted image read. DigiLocker is a flagship project of the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Digital India campaign. As the name suggests, it is a digital document wallet which gives people access to digital papers.

All three documents — UAN Card, PPO, and Scheme Certificate — are crucial for salaried individuals. While the UAN allows them to keep a check on their various Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts, the PPO number is a unique 12-digit number that is required for pensioners to get their pension. The scheme certificate, on the other hand, allows an EPFO member to carry forward his earlier service period when he rejoins as an employee in the same or different organisation. A member can withdraw PF accumulations while availing the Scheme Certificate.

How to sign-up on the DigiLocker website?

Click on the Sign-up option

Enter your mobile number/Aadhaar number

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number in the designated area and click on continue. For this to happen, your mobile number should be linked with Aadhaar

Enter the details as requested: Name, Date of birth, Gender and Email ID. Your name, date of birth and gender should be as per Aadhaar

Click on Submit

Set a 6-digit security PIN. This PIN will work as a password and will be required for every login

Once the security PIN has been set, you will be automatically logged into your DigiLocker account

How to download it?

Go to the DigiLocker website or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Click on UAN and enter your UAN number and click on 'Get Document'.

The data will be saved in the issued documents section. From there, you can download the UAN card in PDF form.