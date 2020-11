Masked Aadhaar is an option that allows users to mask the Aadhaar card in the downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number are visible.

One can download the masked Aadhaar online from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) official website. However, one must have the registered mobile number in order to avail of this facility.

Here are the steps to download masked Aadhaar, according to Policybazaar:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI's website and go to the 'Download Aadhaar’ option.

Step 2: Select the option of Aadhaar/VID/Enrolment ID and tick the 'Masked Aadhaar' option.

Step 3: Enter other required details in the fields provided and click on 'Request OTP'. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Step 4: Enter the OTP, enter other details, and click on 'Download Aadhaar'. The masked Aadhaar will be downloaded on the system.

The downloaded copy of the Aadhaar card will be password protected, which must be entered in order to view the Aadhaar card. The 8-digit masked Aadhaar password will be in the following format - The first four letters of the name and then the year of birth.

Masked Aadhaar can be used to prove the identity wherever required. However, it cannot be used for availing any benefits provided under government welfare schemes.