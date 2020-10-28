How to download digital Aadhaar card? Here's a step-by-step guide
Updated : October 28, 2020 03:07 PM IST
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of Aadhaar, allows subscribers to download a digital copy of their Aadhaar card either through its official website -- uidai.gov.in - or using the mobile app mAadhaar.
After an individual enrolls for the Aadhaar card by visiting the centre, he/she can download and print the Aadhaar by using the enrolment ID, virtual ID or Aadhaar number provided by the UIDAI.