How to download digital Aadhaar card? Here's a step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of Aadhaar, allows subscribers to download a digital copy of their Aadhaar card either through its official website—uidai.gov.in—or using the mobile app mAadhaar.

After an individual enrolls for the Aadhaar card by visiting the centre, he/she can download and print the Aadhaar by using the enrolment ID, virtual ID or Aadhaar number provided by the UIDAI.

Also read: How to link your Aadhaar with IRCTC account

Here are the steps to download and print the e-Aadhaar card online by using Aadhaar number, according to Policybazaar:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhar official website -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the 'My Aadhaar' option and click on ‘Download Aadhaar’

Step 3: Select the 'Aadhaar' option under 'I Have' section

Step 4: Now, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number

Step 5: Enter the captcha verification code and click on the 'Send OTP' option to get the one time password

Step 6: Enter the OTP received

Step 7: Now, click on 'Verify And Download' to download an electronic copy of the Aadhaar

Also read: How to get Aadhaar PVC card? Here's a step-by-step guide

Here are the steps to download the e-Aadhaar card by using Virtual ID (VID):

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s online portal

Step 2: Click on 'Download Aadhaar'

Step 3: Select the VID option from the 'I Have' section

Step 4: Enter the virtual ID, full name, pin code and security code

Step 5: Now click on 'Send OTP' to generate OTP

Step 6: e-Aadhaar will be downloaded. One can access it by entering the Aadhar card password

Here are the steps to download an e-Aadhar card by using the enrollment number (EID):

Step 1: Visit UIDAI's official website -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Aadhaar' option

Step 3: A new page with open. Enter the enrollment ID number and 14-digit time and date values

Step 4: Enter full name, pin code, image captcha code

Step 5: Click on 'Request OTP' to generate an OTP

Step 7: Press the 'Confirm' button