Personal Finance How to deposit money in PPF account using DakPay app? Here's a step-by-step guide Updated : January 12, 2021 02:29 PM IST Public Provident Fund or PPF was introduced by the National Savings Organisation in 1968 to help investors mobilize small savings. According to experts, PPF gives one of the highest returns among the safest fixed income products. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply