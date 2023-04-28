How to create a retirement corpus through mutual funds?

Planning for retirement with mutual funds can be a great way to save for your golden years. Here are some steps to help you get started:

Define your retirement goals: Start by figuring out how much you will need in retirement to live comfortably. Consider your healthcare expenses, inflation, and life expectancy or even to plan how to grow your fund in a systematic matter.

Choose the right mutual funds: Look for mutual funds that are geared toward retirement savings. Funds that invest in a diversified mix of stocks and bonds can be a good option.

There are several types of mutual funds that you can consider for retirement planning. Here are a few options: