#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Economy

How to compute long-term capital gains with scrip-wise details in your income tax return 

Updated : July 29, 2019 06:58 PM IST

The calculation of long-term capital gains is complex due to the grandfathering of capital gains until the cut-off date of January 31, 2018.
Taxpayers should make transaction-wise computation of capital gains and losses, and then net the individual losses against the gains.
How to compute long-term capital gains with scrip-wise details in your income tax return 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore

Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the upcoming phone launches in August 2019

Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the upcoming phone launches in August 2019

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,200, Sensex down 196 points; Indiabulls Housing plummets 12%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV