How to claim HRA exemption while filing income tax return?

House Rent Allowance or HRA — is one of the most important allowances offered to salaried individuals — can help in meeting the cost of renting a home in the city of the workplace. It helps in lowering taxes, either partially or wholly.

A part of the HRA is exempt under section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The employer reduces the exempted portion from the taxable salary while calculating the income taxes

For individuals who don’t live in rented accommodation, this allowance is fully taxable.

Now, in case individuals want to claim HRA exemption, the same can be done at the time of filing an income tax return (ITR). It’s important to understand that this can be done only if the employer does not claim HRA benefits on their behalf.

While filing ITR , employees are required to provide salary break-up to the department to show the HRA which he/she is receiving. The HRA is linked to the amount of salary while he/she receives, and hence it increases with rising salary. Additionally, they will have to provide the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the house owner if the rent paid during the year is more than Rs 1 lakh.

After calculating the HRA exemption, taxpayers can claim it while filing ITR.

However, employers generally ask employers to submit their rent receipts in the last quarter of the financial year to allow for HRA exemption in Form 16 generated by the employer. On failing to do so, employers deduct TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) without accommodating the HRA. Even in this situation, taxpayers can claim HRA exemption in ITR by calculating the exempt HRA.

Financial experts always say that filing for HRA through an employer is better since that's hassle-free.

In situations, where it cannot be done taxpayers can choose the correct ITR form and enter the break-up of salary, which means the basic salary including all allowances. They will then be required to enter the number of allowances that are not exempt (non-exempt part of HRA and any other allowances they receive which are not tax-exempt).

Additionally, taxpayers will have to declare the amount of HRA which they are claiming as an exemption.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.