How to choose the right mutual fund for a given goal

Mutual funds can be a good investment tool for both short and long-term financial goals, depending on the individual's investment objective, risk profile, and investment horizon. There has been a growing awareness among Indians about the benefits of mutual funds as an investment option, and a significant number of investors have started investing in mutual funds to achieve their financial goals.

For short-term goals, debt mutual funds can be suitable as they offer relatively lower risk than equity mutual funds. For long-term goals, equity mutual funds are generally considered suitable as they have the potential to generate higher returns over an extended period, although they do carry a higher degree of risk.