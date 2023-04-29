English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsHow to choose the right mutual fund for a given goal

How to choose the right mutual fund for a given goal

How to choose the right mutual fund for a given goal
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 1:36:05 PM IST (Published)

Mutual funds can be a good investment tool for both short and long-term financial goals, depending on the individual's investment objective, risk profile, and investment horizon.

Mutual funds can be a good investment tool for both short and long-term financial goals, depending on the individual's investment objective, risk profile, and investment horizon. There has been a growing awareness among Indians about the benefits of mutual funds as an investment option, and a significant number of investors have started investing in mutual funds to achieve their financial goals.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


For short-term goals, debt mutual funds can be suitable as they offer relatively lower risk than equity mutual funds. For long-term goals, equity mutual funds are generally considered suitable as they have the potential to generate higher returns over an extended period, although they do carry a higher degree of risk. 
Mutual funds can be a good investment tool as they offer diversification, professional management, convenience, liquidity, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility. 
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a professional before investing.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X