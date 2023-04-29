How to choose the right mutual fund for a given goal

4 Min(s) Read
Mutual funds can be a good investment tool for both short and long-term financial goals, depending on the individual's investment objective, risk profile, and investment horizon.
Mutual funds can be a good investment tool for both short and long-term financial goals, depending on the individual's investment objective, risk profile, and investment horizon. There has been a growing awareness among Indians about the benefits of mutual funds as an investment option, and a significant number of investors have started investing in mutual funds to achieve their financial goals.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
For short-term goals, debt mutual funds can be suitable as they offer relatively lower risk than equity mutual funds. For long-term goals, equity mutual funds are generally considered suitable as they have the potential to generate higher returns over an extended period, although they do carry a higher degree of risk.
Mutual funds can be a good investment tool as they offer diversification, professional management, convenience, liquidity, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility.
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a professional before investing.