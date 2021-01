Authored by Krishna Veer Singh

The entry of private insurance providers has drastically changed the vehicle insurance industry landscape. With the advent of the new and established insurance providers, consumers have the liberty to opt for the best insurance suiting their needs and requirements. However, the selection of the best plan among all requires at least a basic understanding of what vehicle insurance is all about.

Which policy cover to opt for?

What is the right Insured Declared Value of your vehicle?

Which insurer to opt for?

There are a total of 25 motor insurance companies in India. The overall process of selecting the right insurer is made easy by understanding the different coverage plans and important terminologies.

Which policy cover to opt for?

The government of India with its Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes it mandatory for every vehicle owner to have a valid Third-Party (TP) insurance cover for their vehicle.

Third-Party insurance cover

But who exactly is the third party?

The person insured and the insurance company are the first and second party respectively while the other person involved in the accident, be it the one in the vehicle or a passerby, is deemed to be the third party under the ambit of Third-party liability coverage. Under this, the insurance company pays for the medical expenses, vehicle repairs and legal liability caused to the third party as described in the policy features.

What about the damages incurred to my vehicle?

For that, you have

Collision coverage

This covers the expenses incurred due to accidental damage to your vehicle by another vehicle or an object such as a tree or divider etc. It does not cover the loss of or to the vehicle due to theft or vandalism.

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage not only offers features of Third-party liability coverage but also covers the damage to your vehicle as well. Incidents such as vandalism, theft, natural disasters come under its purview.

Now, that you know about the different policy covers, it is the IDV (Insured Declared Value) that you should be acquainted with.

What is the right Insured Declared Value of your vehicle?

The Insured Declared Value of a vehicle is the total sum for which a vehicle is insured. In case of theft, damage beyond repairs, or when the cost of repairs is at par with the car price, the insurer compensates with the Insured Declared Value.

It is the single most important aspect of motor insurance cover

It is evaluated by taking into consideration the age of a vehicle as the market valuation of a vehicle depreciates over time. Within 6 months of buying a car, its depreciation value is 5 percent of the original price. While you have the freedom to choose the IDV, it has an impact on the insurance premium. The higher the IDV, the higher is the premium. However, this should not discourage you from purchasing a policy cover with a higher IDV.

Which insurer to opt for?

Check out the Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR) of the insurers to check their reliability and efficiency. A higher ratio indicates the ability of an insurer to settle claims seamlessly. It is indicative of an efficient functioning and simplified measures put in place for the assistance of policyholders.

Car Insurance companies Claim Settlement Ratio (FY 2018-19) Bajaj Allianz 95% New India Assurance 93% ICICI Lombard 90% Bharti AXA 89% Tata AIG 87%

Car Insurance companies OD Claim Settlement Ratio (FY 2018-19) IFFCO Tokio Car Insurance 96.44% Royal Sundaram Car Insurance 94.07% Oriental Insurance Car Insurance 93.16% Universal Sompo Car Insurance 92.45% New India Car Insurance 92.23%

Make sure you do take into consideration the CSR of the insurer before you make any decision.

The crux of all the conversations between an insurer and consumer is finding the best motor insurance policy cover. From the heavy jargon put in by the service providers to the small intricate terms & conditions, you must understand the policy features with absolute clarity to make the final decision. Keep the above-mention information in your mind next time you go on to apply for motor vehicle insurance.