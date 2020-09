Life Insurance Policy or LIC allows users to check policy status online via its website. The insurer also provides mobile services through which customers can know their policy or premium payment status.

According to experts, checking policy status from time to time is as important as buying the policy itself.

There are chances when customers may miss out on premium payments. So to avoid that, policyholders should perform a timely check of the life insurance policy and stay updated about upcoming premium payments, according to Bankbazaar.

Also read: Here are the steps to submit insurance claim via LIC's website

In order to check the status online, first-time users will be required to fill out the online registration form and choose the login credentials. Upon successful registration, a confirmation mail will be sent to the registered email address.

Here are the steps to register on LIC's website:

Step 1: Visit licindia.in and click on 'new user'

Step 2: Select user-ID, password and provide all the necessary information

Step 3: For availing e-services, click on 'e-services', log in with the user-ID created and register the policies for availing the e-services by filling up the form provided

Step 4: Print the form, sign it and upload the scanned image of the form

Step 5: Upload the scanned image of PAN card or Aadhaar card or passport

Step 6: After verification from offices, an acknowledgment e-mail and SMS will be sent to the policyholder

Here are the steps to check LIC policy status online, according to Bankbazaar:

Step 1: Open LIC's website and click on 'Customer Portal' under online services

Step 2: Select the registered user option

Step 3: Now, enter the username, date of birth, password and click on 'Go'

Now, select the option 'View Enrolled Policies'