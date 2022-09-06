Now check your bank balance using Aadhaar Number: Here’s how

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian citizens can now use their Aadhaar number to check their bank balance without the need to visit the branch or an Internet connection. All they need is to link their 12-digit number provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), with their mobile number and bank account. The service is particularly useful for senior citizens, people who don't use smartphones, and in cases when there is no Internet connection.

Here's how to check your balance using Aadhaar:

Step 1: From your registered mobile number (with the bank), dial *99*99*1#.

Step 2: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number after the instruction

Step 3: Enter the number again for verification

Step 4: You will now receive a flash message showing your bank account balance on the screen.

(5.) The message will be sent by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Relationship between Aadhaar and bank account

The 12-digit Aadhaar number is linked to a person's biometric data, such as fingerprint and iris scan images. Also, banks allow customers to link their Aadhaar with their bank account. Due to this relationship, Aadhaar card holders can verify their Aadhaar number after dialling the service number from their registered mobile number and checking their bank account balance.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be soon offering doorstep services for updating your Aadhaar information, linking your phone number to your Aadhaar, etc. This service will eliminate the need for Aadhaar card holders to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra to use the Aadhar updating services.