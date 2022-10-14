    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    How to check post office savings bank passbook online?

    Post office savings account customers will now be able to access their account information from any location and without the requirement of visiting the bank. Here's a step-by-step guide

    The Government of India (GoI) has recently introduced e-passbook facility for Post Office Savings Bank scheme. So, customers will now be able to access their account information from any location and without the requirement of visiting the bank.
    “The competent authority has decided to introduce e-Passbook facility w.e.f. 12.10.2022 in order to provide simplified and enhanced digital facilities to National (Small) Savings Schemes account holders,” said Department of Posts in a notification.
    An account holder can use the registered mobile phone to access the e-Passbook feature. The service is available free of cost.
    Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan also informed about the launch of this facility for Post Office Savings Bank account holders.
    With this launch, Post Office Savings Bank scheme will become more digitized as account holders will be able to know the transaction history for any period.
    Here are the steps to access e-passbook online:
    Step 1:
    Open the post office app and sign in using credentials
    Step 2: You will be redirected to the dashboard of your account. Here, click on ‘Statement’ under ‘Balance and Statement.’
    Step 3: Now, select ‘Mini Statement’ and click on 'go'
    Step 4: The dashboard will open. There will be an option to check balance and statement
    Step 5: On clicking statement, you will get mini statement and account statement option;
    Step 6: Choose statement option and the period for which you wish to see the statement
    Step 7: Statement will open. You can download it too
    The government recently raised rates of some small savings schemes. While the interest rate for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Saving Certificate (NSC) were retained, rates for five other schemes where income accruing is taxable were hiked by up to 30 basis points.
