Employee Provident Fund or EPF acts as a saving tool for employees. In EPF accounts, the employees contribute 12 percent of their salaries, and an equal amount is contributed by the employers. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the nodal body for EPF, allows subscribers to view their balance online through its website. EPFO also provides the balance information via missed call facility and SMS service.

To check EPF balance, subscribers must have their Universal Account Number (UAN) activated. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee. It is unique for every employee enrolled under the EPF scheme.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check your EPF balance:

To check EPF balance via EPFO's website

Step 1: Visit EPFO's official website -- epfindia.gov.in and log in

Step 2: Go to ‘Our Services’ tab and choose the option that says “for employees”

Step 3: Click on the option ‘Member Passbook’ under the option 'Services'

Step 4: The EPF passbook page -- passbook.epfindia.gov.in -- will appear. Enter the username (also known as UAN) and password

Step 5: Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment can be selected. For example, someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from

5. After a member ID is selected, the EPF passbook can be viewed. The passbook indicates the running balance in the EPF account

To check EPF balance via SMS

Subscribers, whose UAN is activated, can also know their latest PF balance by sending an SMS to the number: 7738299899. The message should be sent from the registered mobile number. The subscribers need to type "EPFOHO<UAN><LAN>" and send to 7738299899. LAN here stands for language. The facility is available in 10 languages - English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For receiving SMS in any of the languages, subscribers should add the first three characters of the preferred language after UAN.

To check EPF balance via missed call