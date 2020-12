The Income Tax (I-T) Department allows taxpayers to claim any excess payment of tax by filing an income tax return, the deadline for which will end on December 31, 2020, for the financial year 2019-20.

Income tax assessees can check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or via the e-governance website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) - tin.tin.nsdl.com.

Here are the steps to check ITR status from the income tax website:

Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filing website and click on 'ITR status', which is available under the quick links panel

Step 2: Enter the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and acknowledgment number received after filing ITR

Step 3: Enter the captcha code and click on request OTP

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit. The ITR status will be reflected.

In order to check income tax status through the website tin.tin.nsdl.com, users need to enter their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and select the relevant assessment year. The status will be reflected.

'Refund paid' status is also reflected in the 'Tax Credit Statements' in Form 26AS.

Depending on the option exercised by the assessee while filing the annual ITR, the refund is made either through electronic mode i.e. direct credit to account or through refund cheque. Taxpayers are, therefore, required to enter the correct account number and IFSC code along with complete address details including PIN code at the time of filing of return.

Refunds sent through cheques are dispatched to the address as mentioned by the taxpayers through speed post.

The 'Refund Banker Scheme' facilitates transmission of refunds generated on processing of ITR by CPC-Bangalore/AO to State Bank of India, CMP branch (Refund Banker) for further distribution to taxpayers.

In case the ITR status shows that the refund has expired, it means that the refund has not been presented for payment within the validity period of 90 days. The taxpayer, in this case, may raise a refund re-issue request. In case the return was filed electronically- the refund reissue request may be raised online by logging into the e-filing portal with the user ID and password.