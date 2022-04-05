How to check if your PAN has been misused to take unauthorised loans

Several people, including celebrities have reported misuse of their PAN card to get personal loans through fintech apps. Actor Rajkumar Rao recently tweeted that his CIBIL score had been affected because someone had taken out a loan of Rs 2500 using his PAN details, without his knowledge. Earlier, another actor Sunny Leone complained of similar fraud.

Here's how to check if your PAN card has been misused to take a loan:

By checking CIBIL Score: Through CIBIL, Equifax, Experian or CRIF High Mark, one can detect whether any loan has been disbursed in their name.

Fintech platforms such as Paytm or Bank Bazaar also provide options to check financial reports. Such fintech apps give users’ CIBIL score instantly along with loan details and financial reports.

Use Form 26A: Form 26A is the annual tax statement issued by the income tax department. It contains income tax return records all tax payments and financial transactions made with PAN card. By checking Form 26A regularly, users can identify fraudulent activity early and file a complaint.

Here are the steps to view or download the Form-26AS from the e-Filing portal:

Step 1. Login to the 'e-Filing' Portal or visit the official website

Step 2. In the 'My Account' menu, click 'View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)' link

Step 3. Click on 'Confirm' after reading the disclaimer and you will be redirected to TDS-CPC Portal

Step 4. In the TDS-CPC Portal, click on ‘Agree’ to the acceptance of usage button

Step 5. Click on 'Proceed' button

Step 6. Click on 'View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)' button

Step 7. Select the 'Assessment Year' and then select 'View type' (HTML, Text or PDF)

Step 8. Click on the button 'View / Download'