The 12-digit individual identification number issued by Unique Identification of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the government of India, Aadhaar, can be obtained by residents of the country, based on their biometric and demographic data.

UIDAI offers several services with Aadhaar -- through its online portal – one of which is a feature that allows you to check if the Aadhaar card number is genuine or not. Residents often use this service to verify the identity of their workers.

According to UIDAI, one can verify the email address and mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during the latest Aadhaar update. A registered mobile number is essential to avail of Aadhaar online services. In case the mobile number is not registered with the Aadhaar, users are required to visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC).

Here's how to check if an Aadhaar number is genuine or not:

Step 1: Visit the official Aadhaar website -- resident.uidai.gov.in and select ‘Aadhaar Verify’ services.

Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID (VID)

The OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for the given Aadhaar number or VID.

If the Aadhaar Number is correct then a new page will open with the Aadhaar number along with details like name, state, age, gender etc.