Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO, the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to put a claim for fund withdrawal online via its website epfindia.gov.in under certain conditions.

The claim is then forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the amount is credited to the subscriber's account within 10 days, according to the EPFO.

Meanwhile, users can check the status of the claim either on the website or via Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (Umang) app.

Here are the ways to check PF claim status online via EPFO website:

Step 1: Log in to the EPFO website by entering Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. UAN is a 12-digit number that every EPF contributor is allotted. It is mentioned in the monthly salary slips.

Step 2: Click on option Online Services.

Step 3: Click on Track Claim Status.

Step 4: The entire details of withdrawal or transfer status would appear on the screen.

Here are the ways to check PF claim status via UMANG app:

Step 1: Download UMANG application from play store and login using the mobile number.

Step 2: Select EPFO services.

Step 3: A new page opens that shows employee-centric services, general services, employer-centric services, e-KYC services, and Jeevan Praman. Click on general services.

Step 4: Now click on Know Your Claim Status and enter UAN.

Step 5: Now, click on get OTP. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.