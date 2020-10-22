How to check enrollment status of Aadhaar card using number? Here's a step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of Aadhaar number, allows users to check the enrollment status of Aadhaar card using the enrollment ID (EID). The EID is displayed on the top of the enrollment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrollment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrollment. These 28 digits together form the EID.

In case the user has lost EID, he/she can retrieve lost or forgotten EID by the registered mobile number.

Here are the steps to check Aadhaar card enrollment status online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI—uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Go to 'My Aadhaar option' and click

Step 3: Now, click on 'Check Aadhaar Status' option

Step 4: A new page will open, where the user will be required to enter the enrollment ID, date and time of enrollment, security code

Step 5: Now, click on the check status button

Step 6: In case the Aadhaar is generated, the user will receive a message regarding the same to download the e-aadhaar online. If not, the status of the update will be displayed

Aadhaar card users can update the mobile number by visiting any of the Permanent Enrollment Centre and following the biometric authentication. The Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar card at the centre for a change in the registered mobile number, according to UIDAI.

However, verification of the mobile number can be done via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service from the comfort of one's home. Regardless of one's network, one can simply dial a central number and verify their mobile number registered with Aadhaar number.

UIDAI has recently launched a new service that allows the Aadhaar holder to get their details printed on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card by paying certain charges. A resident who does not have a registered mobile number can also order an Aadhaar PVC card by using a non-registered/alternate mobile number.