How to check CIBIL or credit score online? Here's a step-by-step guide

CIBIL or credit score, an important metric, is used by financial institutions to check when they receive a credit request from individuals. This ranges from 300-900, 900 being the highest.

Generally, individuals with a CIBIL score of 750 and above are considered as responsible borrowers, according to BankBazaar – a financial marketplace.

Credit Information Bureau (India), also known as CIBIL, is the premier agency that provides credit reports.

“CIBIL sources financial data of individuals such as loan and credit card information from leading banks and other financial institutions in India. This data is then presented in the form of a CIBIL credit report. It is backed by TransUnion International and Dun and Bradstreet, which are major global credit bureaus and agencies,” BankBazaar mentions.

A high credit score ensures quick disbursal and helps in getting loans at a relatively lower rate of interest. On the other hand, low CIBIL score indicates poor creditworthiness of the borrower and complicates the loan approval.

CIBIL scores are calculated on the basis of at least 6 months of historical financial data of an individual.

Here are the steps to check CIBIL score online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TransUnion Cibil

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Know Your Score’

Step 3: Fill up the online form which asks for details such as name, date of birth, address, id proof, past loan history, and other relevant data

Step 4: An OTP will be received on the mobile number

Step 5: Upon successful verification, the user will receive a CIBIL score report