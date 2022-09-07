By Anshul

Mini Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the resident of India for free of cost. For any kind of update/change in the Aadhaar issued, UIDAI has set up an exclusive ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)’.

Aadhaar card is one of the most important government identity proofs that contains demographic as well as biometric data of the user. But we have come across many who do not like the photo on their Aadhaar cards and wish to update it. Some parents might also want to get pictures of their children updated on their Aadhaar cards.

Well, changing a picture on an Aadhaar card is possible.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuer of the Aadhaar, a photograph is mandatory when you apply for an Aadhaar Card. So, if you wish to change the photograph, you must visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre.

It's vital to note that biometric updates such as photographs and fingerprints cannot be changed online.

Here are the steps to change/update the photo in your Aadhaar card offline:

Step 1: Visit the nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre after downloading the update form from UIDAI’s website. Alternatively, you can also ask for the form at the centre

Step 2: Fill out the form, submit it and provide the biometric details

Step 3: Your live photograph will be taken. A fee of Rs 100 will also have to be paid to update the details. The Acknowledgement slip containing the Update Request Number (URN) will be generated. It may take up to 90 days for the request to be processed.

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website and click on 'Download Aadhaar'.

Step 2: Now, enter the Aadhaar Number, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID.

Step 3: Enter the captcha and click on 'Send OTP'.

Step 4: Enter OTP and further click on 'verify and download'. You also have the option to download : Enter OTP and further click on 'verify and download'. You also have the option to download masked Aadhaar

Masked Aadhaar is an option that allows users to mask the Aadhaar card in the downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first eight digits of the Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number are visible.

Before heading to the Aadhaar enrollment centre for a photo update, you can also book an appointment online . The centre is open all seven days of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (IST). These services are available for any resident of India (including NRIs) across the country. One resident can book a maximum of 4 appointments in a month.

