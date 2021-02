Looking to update or change the photograph in Aadhaar card? Well, Aadhaar card users can do this by visiting any of the Permanent Enrollment Centre and following the process.

The Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar card at the centre for the updation, according to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- the issuer of 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Subscribers are not required to submit a photograph as the executive clicks the photograph on the spot using the webcam. It may take up to 90 days to get the details updated in Aadhaar.

It is important to note that there is no online process to change the photo in Aadhar card through the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP).

Here are the steps to change the photo in Aadhar card (Compiled by Paisabazaar):

Step 1: Visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/Aadhaar Sewa Kendra

Step 2: Download the 'Aadhaar Enrolment Form' from UIDAI’s website

Step 3: Fill the form and submit it to the executive and provide the biometric details

Step 4: Now the executive will take the live photograph

Step 5: A fee of Rs 25 plus GST will have to be paid to get the details updated. An acknowledgement slip containing the Update Request Number (URN) will then be received, which can be used to check the update status.

After the request is processed, a user can download the updated Aadhaar card online. The user will also have to refresh Aadhaar details in the mAadhaar app and DigiLocker app after the update.

Meanwhile, a user is also required to visit the centre to update the mobile number in the Aadhaar card.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar enrollment/update centre

Step 2: Fill the Aadhaar update form

Step 3: Enter the current mobile number in the form

Step 4: The executive will perform biometric authentication and register the request. A fee of Rs 50 has to be paid for availing this service