How to calculate Employees' Provident Fund balance and interest

Contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) are one of the primary investments and savings vehicles for millions of Indian workers in the private sector. Managed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the EPF Scheme sees contributions made by employers and employees. Under the current rules and regulations, all organisations with more than 20 workers have to create EPF accounts for those earning Rs 15,000 or lower.

An EPF calculator is a simulator that lets people calculate how much money they would have at the time of retirement. Calculating EPF corpus and interest allows people to plan for their retirement in a better manner. PF account holders can check their current balance through the Umang App, the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal, SMS, or a missed call to the EPF service number.

Contributions to the EPF amount to 12 percent, including EPS and EDLI, of a worker’s basic pay plus dearness allowance (DA). The employer and employee make equal contributions to the EPF. Of the total contribution from the employer, 8.33 percent is sent to the Employees’ Pension Scheme instead. Only 3.67 percent of the employer contribution goes into the EPF. The employees’ contribution is not divided among the EPS and the EPF if they are under the wage ceiling. By taking the contribution amount and then multiplying it by 12, one can get the amount of contribution made to the EPF during a year.

EPF accounts currently offer 8.1 percent interest per annum. Using the corpus and applying the compound interest formula open the 8.1 percent per annum interest rate, employees can calculate an approximate amount that they will have in EPF upon retirement.

While the wage ceiling for EPF is Rs 15,000, those earning a higher amount are able to make voluntary EPF contributions with the permission of the PF Commissioner and their employer. However, their EPF contributions don’t need to be matched by their employer.