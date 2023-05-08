Explained: How to buy gold bonds with RBI issue being unavailable

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

Investing in gold is always considered decent as it serves as a long-term store of value. While there are several ways of investing in gold, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are considered one of the best ways to take exposure in the yellow metal. The reason being — an additional 2.5 percent per annum interest and no capital gains tax.

These SGBs are issued in tranches and generally open for a period of one week in a month. But, investors actually don't need to wait for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue fresh SGBs. This is because they are always available on the secondary market and one can buy them via stock exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Discounted prices

Via exchanges, investors are likely to get SGBs at discounted rates. This disparity mainly results from the exceedingly low trading volumes on the stock exchanges.

The forces of supply and demand determine the prices of SGBs exchanged on the secondary market, just like they do for any other active public security. Besides the fact that there isn’t a lot of liquidity for these securities, demand and supply dynamics also matter. These elements cause the SGB bond prices to diverge from gold spot prices, according to ICICI Direct.

Quantities and maturity dates may vary

When buying from secondary markets, investors must be satisfied with whatever quantities they are being offered. This is because quantities are dependent on the market conditions. The maturity dates may also vary with the lots which are available for sale in secondary market.

If individuals don't hold the investment till maturity and want liquidity in between, they must be prepared to get a discounted price for their holdings. On top of that, investors may also have to wait for sometime before a buyer turns up.

Tax benefits available

On holding SGB until maturity, investors can avail tax benefits. If they sell the holding before maturity, then the taxation will apply as per the period of the holding.

For eg: If Mr X has held bonds for less than three years, he should be prepared to pay tax at the applicable rates on the gains. But, if he has sold bonds after holding them for at least three years, then he shall be taxed at a lower rate of 20 percent of the gain and that too after applying the indexation benefit.

On the other hand, if he waits till maturity then whatever gain he makes will be completely exempt from tax.