Explained: How to buy gold bonds with RBI issue being unavailable

Sovereign gold bonds or SGBs are issued by the government, for which investors get a holding certificate. It comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash.

Investing in gold is always considered decent as it serves as a long-term store of value. While there are several ways of investing in gold, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are considered one of the best ways to take exposure in the yellow metal. The reason being — an additional 2.5 percent per annum interest and no capital gains tax.

These SGBs are issued in tranches and generally open for a period of one week in a month. But, investors actually don't need to wait for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue fresh SGBs. This is because they are always available on the secondary market and one can buy them via stock exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Discounted prices