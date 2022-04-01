How to book train tickets on IRCTC now and pay later via Paytm Postpaid

Paytm users can now avail the ‘book now, pay later’ option on the IRCTC ticketing services as it adds Paytm Postpaid to its platform. Paytm Postpaid will allow travellers to book their tickets through IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the booking amount later.

What is Paytm Postpaid?

Paytm Postpaid allows users to take an interest-free credit up to Rs 60,000 for a period for 30 days. Users get a single monthly bill to keep a track of all their credit-driven spending and can pay back the amount in full at the end of the billing cycle. Users can even convert their bill to EMI payment option.

Paytm witnessed a rapid adoption of its Buy Now, Pay Later offering since its launch in 2018 as it caters to the financial needs of users by allowing them to book tickets to pay utility bills, and even shop, and pay later.

How to use Paytm Postpaid (Book Now Pay Later) for IRCTC ticket booking?

Step 1: Visit the IRCTC official portal or login in to the IRCTC app on your mobile

Step 2: Select your journey details like destination, date, etc., and proceed to book tickets.

Step 3: Head to payment section and click on ‘Pay Later’.

Step 4: Select Paytm Postpaid and log in using your Paytm credentials.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and the booking will be done.