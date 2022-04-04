How to book India Post Payments Bank doorstep banking service online; all steps here

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a division of India Post, offers convenient doorstep banking services for a nominal charge to every citizen regardless of where they live. With IPPB, all Indian residents can book banking services at their doorstep online. Basic banking activities such as opening a bank account, transferring funds, depositing and withdrawing cash, recharging or paying bills, purchasing life and general insurance, and much more are offered at their doorstep.

Follow these steps to book doorstep banking request online with IPPB:

Click on this direct link and fill up details like name, address, pin code, email address, and mobile number.

From the drop-down box/menu below, select the service you want to book at your doorstep.

Now in the second drop down box/menu, select the subcategory of the chosen service and click on 'Request OTP.'

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the provided mobile number.

Enter the OTP in the specified box and upon successful verification, your booking will be confirmed.

A confirmation message of the booking will be sent on your mobile number.

Service hours and charges

As per the IPPB website, the service request can be raised for minimum for T+2 (trade plus 2 days) and maximum to T+10. Customers can pick the time slot for delivery of service between 11 am and 4 pm on the scheduled date as per convenience.

The IPPB charges a fee of Rs 20 plus GST per customer serviced beyond 1 km from the post office for each doorstep visit. No limit is imposed on the number of transactions that can be done at the doorstep. Check the IPPB website for complete details on the charges for different services.

Services offered by IPPB’s doorstep banking

Opening accounts.

Cash deposits/withdrawals

Money transfers

Recharge and bill payments

Account related services: Linkage of IPPB & post office account, updating PAN/nomination details, requesting account statement, etc.

Services under AePS

Access to Aadhaar linked accounts held with other banks.

Cash withdrawal.

Balance enquiry.

Mini statement.

Third-party services

Life insurance.

General insurance.

Mutual funds.

Financial services.

Mobile number update in Aadhar.

Digital life certificate generation, Jeevan Pramaan.