How to book India Post Payments Bank doorstep banking service online; all steps here

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a division of India Post, offers convenient doorstep banking services for a nominal charge to every citizen regardless of where they live. With IPPB, all Indian residents can book banking services at their doorstep online. Basic banking activities such as opening a bank account, transferring funds, depositing and withdrawing cash, recharging or paying bills, purchasing life and general insurance, and much more are offered at their doorstep.
Follow these steps to book doorstep banking request online with IPPB:
Service hours and charges
As per the IPPB website, the service request can be raised for minimum for T+2 (trade plus 2 days) and maximum to T+10. Customers can pick the time slot for delivery of service between 11 am and 4 pm on the scheduled date as per convenience.
The IPPB charges a fee of Rs 20 plus GST per customer serviced beyond 1 km from the post office for each doorstep visit. No limit is imposed on the number of transactions that can be done at the doorstep. Check the IPPB website for complete details on the charges for different services.
Services offered by IPPB’s doorstep banking
Third-party services