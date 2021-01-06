How to book appointment to avail Aadhaar services? Here's a step-by-step guide

Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the resident of India for free of cost. For any kind of update/change in the Aadhaar issued, UIDAI has set up an exclusive ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)’.

The ASK offers dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and update services to people in a state-of-the-art environment.

The resident can use the online appointment service to book appointments in 'Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ for themselves or a family member or friend.

The ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ is open all 7 days of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (IST). These services are available for any resident of India (including NRIs) at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra across the country, according to UIDAI.

One resident can book a maximum of 4 appointments in a month.

Here are the steps to book an online appointment to avail of Aadhaar services:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI's website and go to 'My Aadhaar'

Step 2: From the drop-down menu click on 'Book an Appointment'.

Step 3: Select city/location and proceed further

Step 4: Select the Aadhaar services options available such as 'New Aadhaar', 'Aadhaar Update', or 'Manage Appointment'

Step 5: For instance, if the user selects the 'Aadhaar Update' option and enters the mobile number, an One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which is to be entered in the space provided

Step 6: Now, fill in the details such as personal details and pick the date and time slots

Step 7: Click on submit and note the date and time of appointment

Citizens can visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar enrolment, an update of any demographic information in Aadhaar - name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, or email Id, an update of biometric data in Aadhaar – photo, fingerprints and iris scans, download and print Aadhaar

At the centre, the Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar card for any change or update.

Additionally, UIDAI offers a wide range of services online through its 'self-service' portal - ssup.uidai.gov.in. One such online facility allows users to make changes in their address details fed into the Aadhaar database. This can be done through OTP or one-time passcode-based verification method via the user's registered mobile.

Here are the steps to update the address in Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.